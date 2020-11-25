HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Collins lifts South Florida…

Collins lifts South Florida past Florida College 94-84

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins had 17 points as South Florida defeated Florida College 94-84 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Justin Brown had 15 points for South Florida. Jamir Chaplin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Michael Durr had 11 points.

Jalon Perry had 28 points for the Falcons. Matt Simpson added 16 points. Ladarron Cleveland had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up