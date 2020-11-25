HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Coleman II leads CS Northridge over Westmont 97-79

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:49 PM

Lance Coleman II scored a career-high 22 points, freshman Alex Merkviladze added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Cal State Northridge defeated NAIA Westmont 97-79 in the season opening game on Wednesday.

TJ Starks had 11 points for Cal State Northridge and Ron Artest III snared 10 rebounds.

Abram Carrasco had 28 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jared Brown added 13 points.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

