Coleman II leads CS Northridge over Westmont 97-79

Lance Coleman II scored a career-high 22 points, freshman Alex Merkviladze added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Cal State Northridge defeated NAIA Westmont 97-79 in the season opening game on Wednesday.

TJ Starks had 11 points for Cal State Northridge and Ron Artest III snared 10 rebounds.

Abram Carrasco had 28 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jared Brown added 13 points.

