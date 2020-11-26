THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Cole scores 19 to carry St. John’s over La Salle 82-65

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Cole posted 19 points as St. John’s defeated La Salle 82-65 on Thursday.

Marcellus Earlington added 14 points, Greg Williams Jr. had 13 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu 10 for St. John’s (2-0).

Ayinde Hikim had 14 points for the Explorers (0-1). Christian Ray added 12 points and Sherif Kenney had 10 points.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

