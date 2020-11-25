THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Cole leads St. John’s past St. Peter’s on late 3-pointer

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:52 PM

Vince Cole hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining off a Posh Alexander steal and St. John’s edged St. Peter’s 76-75 on Wednesday night.

The Peacocks had one final possession, but Matthew Lee missed a short jumper at the buzzer, allowing the Red Storm to hold on for the victory.

Cole scpred 21 points to lead the Red Storm, making 5-of-6 from distance. Alexander added 16 points with seven rebounds and five steals. Isaih Moore added 12 points and nine rebounds.

KC Ndefo scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He hauled down seven boards and had three steals and three blocks in 32 minutes. Daryl Banks III added 13 points. Fousseyni Drame had 12 points.

