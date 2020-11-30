CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Coburn leads Hofstra over…

Coburn leads Hofstra over Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 9:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had 21 points as Hofstra topped Fairleigh Dickinson 73-58 on Monday night.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (1-1). Kvonn Cramer added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Omar Silverio had 10 points. Jalen Ray, who scored 22 in the opener, had six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 16 points and Joe Munden Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up