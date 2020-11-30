CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Cincy squares off against Lipscomb

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 5:30 PM

Lipscomb (1-1) vs. Cincinnati (0-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati goes up against Lipscomb in an early season matchup. Lipscomb fell short in a 68-66 game at Tulane on Sunday. Cincinnati went 20-10 last year and finished second in the AAC.

STEPPING UP: .FEATHERY FERGUSON: Through two games, Romeao Ferguson has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bisons gave up 73.5 points per game while scoring 66.5 per matchup. Cincinnati went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 69.2 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

