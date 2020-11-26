Charleston goes for first win vs Limestone

Limestone vs. College of Charleston (0-1) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The College of…

Limestone vs. College of Charleston (0-1)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The College of Charleston Cougars will be taking on the Saints of Division II Limestone.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston went 5-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cougars scored 68.1 points per contest across those 11 games.

