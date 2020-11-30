CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Champagnie shines in season…

Champagnie shines in season debut, St John’s beats BC 97-93

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Julian Champagnie had a career-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and a key block in his season debut to help St. John’s beat Boston College 97-93 on Monday night.

St. John’s led 92-79 with 2:39 remaining before Boston College went on a 12-1 run as the Red Storm turned the ball over five times in six possessions.

Down 96-93, Boston College turned it over with 17.6 seconds left but St. John’s did the same on the ensuing inbounds pass. Wynston Tabbs grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed 3 and stepped back to the 3-point line in the corner, but was blocked by Champagnie. John McGriff sealed it at the other end with a free throw.

Freshman guard Posh Alexander added 18 points with five assists, and Greg Williams Jr. had 17 points and six assists for St. John’s (3-0).

Alexander went 6 for 6 in the first half for 16 points to help St. John’s build a 52-40 lead. Champagnie, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who missed the first two games this season with a sprained right ankle, added 14 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu had five assists.

Tabbs scored 23 points to lead Boston College (1-2), and sophomore CJ Felder added a career-best 18. Jay Heath, who returned to the starting lineup after missing the Rhode Island game, and Makai Ashton-Langford each scored 13.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up