HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Catto carries Florida Gulf…

Catto carries Florida Gulf Coast over Florida A&M 65-56

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Catto scored 13 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Florida A&M 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Dakota Rivers added 11 points for Florida Gulf Coast.

Kamron Reaves had 15 points for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. MJ Randolph had six rebounds.

FGCU outscored the Rattlers 40-14 in the paint

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up