Carter scores 17 in Navy’s season-opening win

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:33 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 17 points and six rebounds as Navy topped George Washington 78-71 on Wednesday in a season opener.

Cam Davis had 15 points and seven assists for Navy. Richard Njoku added 12 points. Tyler Nelson had 12 points.

James Bishop scored a career-high 20 points and had nine assists for the Colonials. Jamison Battle added 20 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 18 points.

