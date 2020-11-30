CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Campbell tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 85-51

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 7:43 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Gediminas Mokseckas came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Campbell to an 85-51 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Monday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds for Campbell (1-0). Jordan Whitfield added 11 points and Joshua Lusane had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Myron Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Knights, a NAIA school that treated their second-straight Division I opponent as an exhibition. Isaac Clay added 12 points.

