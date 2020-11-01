ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
California men’s basketball team cleared to resume practice

The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 5:54 PM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The California men’s basketball team returned to the practice floor Sunday, five days after an announcement that workouts were suspended because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cal was cleared to resume practice following an investigation and contact tracing — and no others received positive COVID-19 results, the school said. The player who tested positive, not identified publicly, is asymptomatic in isolation and will return once he completes his quarantine period and further medical evaluations are complete.

“We have missed some valuable practices at a most critical time,” coach Mark Fox said. “It will be great to be back in the gym as we work to catch up.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

