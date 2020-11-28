CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Caldwell carries Army over Buffalo 78-74

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:09 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Josh Caldwell scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift Army to a 78-74 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Alex King added 16 points and eight rebounds for Army (3-0), which held the Bulls scoreless over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Lonnie Grayson and Charlie Peterson had 10 points.

David Nickelberry put Buffalo ahead 74-70 at the 4:31 mark. Caldwell quickly answered for the Black Knights but six misses and a turnover doomed the Bulls.

Army still struggled to put the game away, making just 2 of 5 free throws after Peterson’s layup tied the game with 2:34 to play before Grayson iced it with two free throws with four seconds to go.

Ronaldo Segu had 18 points for the Bulls (1-1). Jeenathan Williams added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jayvon Graves had 13 points and six rebounds.

