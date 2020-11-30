CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
BYU, USC meet in Legends Classic

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Southern California (2-0) vs. Brigham Young (3-0)

Legends Classic , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California is taking on Brigham Young in the Legends Classic. Brigham Young earned an 82-60 win over Utah Valley in its most recent game, while Southern California won 76-62 against Montana in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern California’s Evan Mobley, Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah White have collectively scored 43 percent of all Trojans points this season.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Barcello has connected on 73.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 13 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

