BYU plays host to UNO

New Orleans (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (1-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Brigham Young in an early season matchup. Brigham Young is coming off a 108-59 win at home against Westminster (UT) on Wednesday. New Orleans went 9-21 last year and finished 11th in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.4 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. New Orleans went 0-6 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

