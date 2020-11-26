HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
BYU plays host to UNO

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

New Orleans (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (1-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Brigham Young in an early season matchup. Brigham Young is coming off a 108-59 win at home against Westminster (UT) on Wednesday. New Orleans went 9-21 last year and finished 11th in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.4 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. New Orleans went 0-6 against non-conference teams in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

