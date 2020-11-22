BYU opens campaign against Westminster (UT)

Westminster (UT) vs. Brigham Young (0-0) Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Brigham Young Cougars…

Westminster (UT) vs. Brigham Young (0-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brigham Young Cougars are set to battle the Griffins of NAIA school Westminster (UT). Brigham Young went 24-8 last year and finished second in the WCC.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young went 10-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cougars offense put up 76.4 points per matchup across those 14 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.