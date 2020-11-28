CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » BYU faces Utah Valley

BYU faces Utah Valley

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Utah Valley (1-0) vs. Brigham Young (2-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and Brigham Young both look to put winning streaks together . Utah Valley easily beat Adams State by 25 in its last outing. Brigham Young is coming off an 86-61 win over New Orleans in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: .ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Barcello has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.4 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 76.4 points per matchup en route to a 10-4 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Utah Valley went 3-9 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

