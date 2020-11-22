THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Bryant begins 2020-21 season against Stony Brook

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Stony Brook (0-0) vs. Bryant (0-0)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant opens its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves. Stony Brook went 20-13 last year and finished second in the America East, while Bryant ended up 15-17 and finished seventh in the NEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Stony Brook went 8-6 against teams outside its conference, while Bryant went 7-5 in such games.

