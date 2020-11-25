HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Brown scores 26 to lift Weber St. past Adams State 88-60

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:47 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown had a career-high 26 points as Weber State routed Adams State 88-60 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Brown hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Cody Carlson had 13 points for Weber State. Michal Kozak added 10 points. David Nzekwesi had seven rebounds.

Frederick Jackson had 17 points for the Grizzlies. Destan Williams added 15 points. Kaelin Crane had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

