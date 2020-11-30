Bradley battles Judson

Judson vs. Bradley (2-1) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves are set to…

Judson vs. Bradley (2-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Judson. Bradley is coming off a 74-60 win in Cincinnati over Oakland in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Elijah Childs has averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this year for Bradley. Sean East II has complemented Childs with 7.7 points and four assists per game.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: In three appearances this season, Bradley’s Elijah Childs has shot 45.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley went 8-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Braves offense put up 71 points per contest across those 12 games.

