Bouknight lifts UConn over Central Connecticut 102-75

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:10 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — James Bouknight had 20 points as UConn easily defeated Central Connecticut 102-75 on Wednesday night.

R.J. Cole had 17 points and six assists for UConn (1-0). Brendan Adams added 15 points. Tyler Polley had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Myles Baker had 17 points for the Blue Devils (0-1). Jamir Reed added 14 points. Karrington Wallace had 14 points.

