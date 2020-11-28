CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Bothwell lifts Furman over SC-Upstate 91-63

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:46 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 24 points as Furman easily beat South Carolina Upstate 91-63 on Saturday.

Alex Hunter added 22 points and six rebounds Furman (2-0). Jalen Slawson had 10 points. Marcus Foster added six rebounds. Clay Mounce, whose 23.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Paladins, was held to only nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Cartier Jernigan had 12 points for the Spartans (0-2). Nevin Zink added 12 points and nine rebounds. Everette Hammond, whose 13.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Spartans, scored four points (2 of 10).

