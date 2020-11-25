HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Bond carries VMI past St. Andrews Presbyterian 90-63

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:05 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ta’Vonne Bond had 15 points off the bench to carry VMI to open the season with a 90-63 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Greg Parham had 13 points for VMI. Myles Lewis added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points.

Travis Thompson Jr. had 14 points for the Knights. Isaac Clay added 11 points. Xzavier McFadden had six rebounds.

