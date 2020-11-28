CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Boise State takes on SHSU

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 1:45 PM

Boise State (0-1) vs. Sam Houston State (0-2)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Sam Houston State look to bounce back from losses. Boise State came up short in a 68-58 game at Houston in its last outing. Sam Houston State lost 84-52 to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: .NIFTY NUTALL: Zach Nutall has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State went 7-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Broncos gave up only 71.5 points per game while scoring 76.8 per outing. Sam Houston State went 3-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and allowing 75 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

