Bishop scores 22 to carry Montana St. over UNLV 91-78

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:26 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State topped UNLV 91-78 on Wednesday night.

Jubrile Belo had 14 points and eight rebounds for Montana State (1-0). Amin Adamu added 14 points and six assists. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (0-1). Nicquel Blake added 16 points. Caleb Grill had 13 points.

