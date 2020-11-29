Len Bias leads 6 players, 2 coaches into college hoops Hall

Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

University of Maryland’s Len Bias #34 makes a jumpshot against Duke during his college days with Maryland. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Focus on Sport via Getty Images/Focus On Sport 3/3/1985 University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias, at the University of Virginia. CREDIT: Joel Richardson/TWP (Photo by Joel Richardson/The The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Im/The Washington Post The Terps standout starred in the ACC from 1982-86. In this undated photograph provided by the family former University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias poses in his college uniform. Two days after being selected by the Boston Celtics as the No. 2 pick in the 1986 NBA draft Bias died of cocaine intoxication .When he completed his extraordinary basketball career at the University of Maryland, the only question surrounding Len Bias was whether he would dominate the NBA in the same fashion he ruled the Atlantic Coast Conference. Twenty years later, many still wonder.(AP Photo/Bias Family) AP Photo/Bias Family) ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Bias leads a group of six players and two coaches that will be enshrined in Kansas City next November.

The other players to make up the class are Hersey Hawkins, who scored more than 3,000 points during his career at Bradley; UCLA’s David Greenwood, the No. 2 pick of the Chicago Bulls in the 1979 draft; Jim Jackson, the two-time Big Ten player of the year at Ohio State; Antawn Jameson, who led North Carolina to back-to-back Final Fours; and Kansas star Paul Pierce, who went on to play 19 years in the NBA, mostly with the Celtics.

The two coaches selected for the Hall of Fame were Rick Byrd, who won 805 games at Maryville, Lincoln Memorial and Belmont, and Tom Penders, who took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament.

___

Poll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.