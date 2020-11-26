CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Betley leads Cal past…

Betley leads Cal past NAIA Northwest University 86-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 8:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ryan Betley had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead five California players scoring in double figures and the Golden Bears beat Northwest University 86-61 on Thursday as part of a multi-team event at Gill Coliseum.

Andre Kelly and Matt Bradley scored 11 points apiece, and Joel Brown and Makale Foreman each scored 10 for Cal (1-1), which rebounded from a season-opening loss to Oregon State on Wednesday. Foreman, a graduate transfer from Stony Brook after beginning his career at Chattanooga, had six assists and two steals.

The game served as an exhibition for NAIA-member Northwest.

Cesar Sandoval hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead but Foreman answered with a 3 just 15 seconds later to spark 27-4 run and Cal led the rest of the way. Kelly scored seven points and Betley hit two 3s during the stretch.

Dejwan Walker scored 12 points to lead Northwest. Cacao Chatman and Pa’Treon Lee each added 10 points.

Cal shot 51% from the field but made just 6 of 20 from behind the arc and 18 of 31 from the free-throw line. The Eagles made 25 of 66 (38%) from the field and shot 29% (4 of 14) from the foul line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up