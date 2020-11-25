HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Benjamin scores 23 to carry UAB past Alcorn St. 99-50

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:26 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 23 points as UAB routed Alcorn State 99-50 on Wednesday.

Kassim Nicholson had 16 points for UAB (1-0). Quan Jackson added 14 points. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 10 points.

Kurk Lee had 14 points for the Braves (0-1). Tyree Corbett added 11 points.

