Bassey scores 21 to lift Western Kentucky over Memphis 75-69

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 4:25 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks as Western Kentucky beat Memphis 75-69 on Thursday.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points for WKU (2-0). Carson Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Landers Nolley II had 25 points, with six 3-pointers, for the Tigers (1-1). Boogie Ellis added 14 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 rebounds.

