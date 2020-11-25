HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Barcello lifts BYU past Westminster (UT) 108-59

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:14 PM

Alex Barcello had a career-high 25 points and Brigham Young opened the season by routing Division II Westminster (UT) 108-59 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Averette had 15 points for Brigham Young , which set a Marriott Center record with 18 3-pointers. Ten players had at least one basket from distance for the Cougars, who went 18 of 39 behind the arc. Gavin Baxter added 11 points and Spencer Johnson 10 points.

Reme Torbert had 16 points for the Griffins. Jarrett Jordan added 14 points.

