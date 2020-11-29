HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Barcello hits 5 3s,…

Barcello hits 5 3s, scores 20; BYU beats Utah Valley 82-60

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 2:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead five BYU players scoring in double figures and the Cougars beat Utah Valley 82-60 on Saturday night.

Brandon Averette, a graduate transfer from Utah Valley, and Connor Harding scored 11 points apiece and Trevin Knell and Matt Haarms each added 10 for the Cougars (3-0). Haarms, a graduate transfer from Purdue, made his BYU debut.

The Cougars made just four of their first 15 field-goal attempts as Utah Valley (1-1) built a 10-point lead about nine minutes into the game but Barcello scored 14 points — including four 3-pointers — as BYU closed the first half on a 30-6 run to make it 38-24 at the break.

The Wolverines trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Trey Woodbury hit three 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 24 points and Jamison Overton scored 21 for Utah Valley. That duo was 16-of-30 shooting while the rest of the team combined to make just 5 of 27 (18.5%) from the field.

The Cougars shot 53% overall, hit 11 3-pointers and scored 23 points off 19 Wolverines turnovers.

Mark Pope was the coach at Utah Valley from 2015-2019 before taking over at BYU prior to last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up