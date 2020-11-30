CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Ayers III, Haase lift Mercer past Georgia State 86-69

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 10:22 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Leon Ayers III and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece as Mercer topped Georgia State 86-69 on Monday night.

Neftali Alvarez added 16 points and Ross Cummings had 11 points for Mercer (3-0). Alvarez posted eight rebounds and Haase had seven rebounds.

Kane Williams had 18 points for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson and Justin Roberts had 10 points.

