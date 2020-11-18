CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials react to new Md. restrictions | GMU offering free psych sessions to essential workers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Auburn lands Top 5…

Auburn lands Top 5 recruit, prep forward Jabari Smith

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has landed the highest rated recruit in program history, five-star power forward Jabari Smith.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced the signing Tuesday of the 6-foot-10, 215-pounder from Tyrone, Georgia.

Smith is rated the nation’s No. 5 recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and fourth overall by Rivals. The previous top Auburn signee is current freshman point guard Sharife Cooper.

Smith averaged 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game last season while shooting 50% from the floor, including 38% from 3-point range for Sandy Creek High School.

“Competitive programs are built by bringing in really good people that want to work hard together to accomplish something special,” Pearl said. “What gets lost in Jabari being ranked as one of the top-5 players in the country is that he’s one of the top-5 people because of his character and his work ethic. That fits what we’re trying to do at Auburn.”

Pearl said Smith is “a skilled big that can play any position on the floor.”

Smith is the son of Jabari Smith Sr., who spent two seasons at LSU before NBA stints with the New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings. Smith’s cousin, Kwame Brown, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up