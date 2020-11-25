HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Arkansas hits 20 3s, beats Mississippi Valley St. 142-62

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:00 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 23 points to lead eight Arkansas players in double figures and the Razorbacks beat Mississippi Valley State 142-62 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Vanover, a 7-foot-3 transfer from California, made 8 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and his three free-throw attempts. He added eight rebounds.

Terry Collins led Mississippi Valley State with 15 points and Kam’Ron Cunningham scored 13.

The Razorbacks scored 28 consecutive points over a 7-plus minute span to take a 41-8 lead with 7:48 left in the first half. Vance Jackson Jr., a 6-9 graduate transfer from New Mexico, hit four 3s in the final 3 minutes of that run and Arkansas shot 20 of 40 from behind the arc.

It was the second most points scored in a game, 3s made in game, and the second-largest margin of victory in program history. Arkansas scored 166 points in a 65-point win over U.S. International in 1989, made 21 3s against Troy on December 10, 1996, and beat Bethune-Cookman 128-46 on December 4, 1991.

Arkansas outrebounded the Delta Devils 58-33 and scored 43 points off 21 Mississippi Valley State turnovers. The Razorbacks hit 26 of 33 from the free throw line while MVSU made 3 of 6.

