CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas beats North Texas 69-54

Arkansas beats North Texas 69-54

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 18 points, JD Notae added 16 and Arkansas never trailed Saturday night in a 69-54 win over North Texas.

The Razorbacks (2-0) opened the second half with a 9-0 run to build their largest lead of the game at 47-27.

The Mean Green (1-1) had runs of 7-0 and 9-0 and cut the deficit to 10 shortly after the midpoint of the second half. But Smith and Notae each made a 3-pointer during Arkansas’ 12-3 run to get the lead to 67-48 with 3:47 left.

Connor Vanover had a career-high 16 rebounds to go with six points and six blocks. Desi Sills had 14 points and Moses Moody scored 11 for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks had a 40-36 advantage on the glass.

Terence Lewis II scored 12 points and Zachary Simmons added 10 for North Texas, which was 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up