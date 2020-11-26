HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
App State squares off against Carver College

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

Carver College vs. Appalachian State (1-0)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Appalachian State is coming off an 81-61 win over South Carolina State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Appalachian State went 4-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Mountaineers scored 64.3 points per matchup across those nine games.

