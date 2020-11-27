HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Anthony scores 22, leads Utah State past Northern Iowa 82-71

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 6:57 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Marco Anthony scored a career-high 22 points as Utah State beat Northern Iowa 82-71 on Friday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Rollie Worster had 17 points for Utah State (1-2). Neemias Queta added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Justin Bean had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

AJ Green had 24 points for the Panthers (0-3). Bowen Born and James Betz had 14 points apiece, and Tywhon Pickford had nine points and 10 rebounds.

