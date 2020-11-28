CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Anderson scores 12 to…

Anderson scores 12 to lead Norfolk State past Radford 57-54

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Daryl Anderson came off the bench to score 12 points and lead Norfolk State to a 57-54 win over Radford on Saturday night.

Mustafa Lawrence’s two free throws gave the Spartans a 55-54 lead with 1:20 remaining. Efstratios Kalogerias added a layup to cap the scoring with 25 seconds to play. Radford’s Dravon Mangum missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Kashaun Hicks had 12 points for Norfolk State (2-0). Devante Carter added 10 points.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points for the Highlanders (0-2). Mangum finished with 11 points. Xavier Lipscomb had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP bounces back in big way for November

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up