Amadi scores 16 to lift James Madison over Limestone 89-55

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:28 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Amadi came off the bench to score 16 points to lead James Madison to an 89-55 win over Limestone on Wednesday in a season opener.

Vado Morse had 13 points for James Madison. Matt Lewis added 13 points. Julien Wooden had 11 points. Terell Strickland had 10 steals and eight assists.

Isayah Owens had 20 points for the Saints but also eight turnovers. Stephen Edoka added 10 points.

