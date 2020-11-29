CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Alston Jr. carries Boise…

Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Sam Houston St. 86-55

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 27 points as Boise State rolled past Sam Houston State 86-55 on Sunday.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds for Boise State (1-1). RayJ Dennis added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Abu Kigab had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Zach Nutall had 22 points for the Bearkats (0-3). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

TSP bounces back in big way for November

GSA handbook gives agencies steps to make ‘leap’ to unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up