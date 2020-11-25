Allick leads UMKC past Culver-Stockton 105-35

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick had a career-high 21 points as Missouri–Kansas City easily beat Culver-Stockton 105-35 on…

Listen now to WTOP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick had a career-high 21 points as Missouri–Kansas City easily beat Culver-Stockton 105-35 on Wednesday.

Allick shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Jacob Johnson had 18 points for UMKC. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Franck Kamgain had 10 points.

Jakob Happel had 10 points for the Wildcats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.