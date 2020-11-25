HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Allick leads UMKC past Culver-Stockton 105-35

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 7:48 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Allick had a career-high 21 points as Missouri–Kansas City easily beat Culver-Stockton 105-35 on Wednesday.

Allick shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Jacob Johnson had 18 points for UMKC. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Franck Kamgain had 10 points.

Jakob Happel had 10 points for the Wildcats.

