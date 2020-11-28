CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Allen scores 22, leads 2nd-half surge in Nebraska victory

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 2:22 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half when Nebraska pulled away for a 79-57 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Allen, a junior JC transfer who began his career at West Virginia, was 9-of-17 shooting with five steals for 13 total in three games. Trey McGowens added 19 points and Lat Mayen and Dalano Banton 12 each with Banton grabbing nine rebounds and eight assists.

Leading 43-36 at halftime, Allen scored seven points in a 10-2 run to open the second half and the Cornhuskers (2-1) kept their double-digit lead, extending it to 25 points with a 10-0 run late in which Allen had eight points.

Junior Jaxon Knotek had a career-high 16 points, 12 in the first half, to lead the Bison (0-2). Lincoln native Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds and junior Tyree Eady had a career-high 13 boards with seven points.

Nebraska took off to a 19-4 lead in the first six minutes with Mayen scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers to end the run. Knotek beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven at the break.

The only other meeting between these program took place on Dec. 20, 1933, a 33-29 victory for the Cornhuskers in Fargo, N.D.

