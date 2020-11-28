CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ali scores 22 to…

Ali scores 22 to lead Portland past William Jessup 83-73

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahmed Ali had a career-high 22 points as Portland defeated William Jessup 83-73 on Saturday.

Eddie Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for Portland (1-1). Latrell Jones added 11 points.

Tim Strijaous had 17 points for the Warriors. Myles Corey added 14 points. Tarren Storey-Way had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS regulator raises price cap for mail rates after 10-year review

Trump threatens NDAA veto over social media protections

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up