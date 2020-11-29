CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ali leads Portland over…

Ali leads Portland over Northwest University 74-69

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahmed Ali posted 18 points as Portland beat Northwest University 74-69 on Sunday.

Isiah Dasher had 14 points and five steals for Portland (2-1). Eddie Davis added 13 points and Mike Henn had 10 points.

Pa’Treon Lee had 15 points and 10 assists for the Eagles. Cesar Sandoval added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and J.R. Delgado had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

TSP bounces back in big way for November

GSA handbook gives agencies steps to make ‘leap’ to unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up