Air Force squares off against Denver

Denver (1-0) vs. Air Force (1-1) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver goes up…

Denver (1-0) vs. Air Force (1-1)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver goes up against Air Force in an early season matchup. Denver beat Regis by 16 at home on Saturday. Air Force lost 63-45 to Seattle on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Jase Townsend has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Air Force got a 4-point victory over Denver when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 3-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Pioneers gave up 74.1 points per game while scoring 63.3 per contest. Air Force went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and allowing 71 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.