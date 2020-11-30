CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Air Force squares off…

Air Force squares off against Denver

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Denver (1-0) vs. Air Force (1-1)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver goes up against Air Force in an early season matchup. Denver beat Regis by 16 at home on Saturday. Air Force lost 63-45 to Seattle on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Jase Townsend has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Air Force got a 4-point victory over Denver when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 3-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Pioneers gave up 74.1 points per game while scoring 63.3 per contest. Air Force went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and allowing 71 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up