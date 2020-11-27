CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Adams scores 18 to…

Adams scores 18 to lift Jacksonville State past FAU 60-50

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams posted 18 points as Jacksonville State topped Florida Atlantic 60-50 on Friday.

Brandon Huffman had seven points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville State (1-1), which lost to Alabama in its opener. The Gamecocks feature 11 newcomers this season — with Kayne Henry the lone returning starter.

Karlis Silins scored 12 points for the Owls (0-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

What contractors can expect in 2021

USPS ‘hopeful’ freedom to set higher mail rates will increase revenue

How the Federal Student Aid program has adjusted to the pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up