ACU faces Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (1-1) vs. Abilene Christian (2-0)

Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha and Abilene Christian both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won in their last game. Abilene Christian earned an 80-72 win over Austin Peay on Friday, while Nebraska Omaha emerged with a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marlon Ruffin is averaging 19 points to lead the way for the Mavericks. Matt Pile is also a big contributor, accounting for 11 points and seven rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Coryon Mason, who is averaging 13.5 points.MIGHTY MARLON: Ruffin has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 75 points per game.

