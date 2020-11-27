CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » ACU faces Nebraska Omaha

ACU faces Nebraska Omaha

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nebraska Omaha (1-1) vs. Abilene Christian (2-0)

Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha and Abilene Christian both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won in their last game. Abilene Christian earned an 80-72 win over Austin Peay on Friday, while Nebraska Omaha emerged with a 60-59 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marlon Ruffin is averaging 19 points to lead the way for the Mavericks. Matt Pile is also a big contributor, accounting for 11 points and seven rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Coryon Mason, who is averaging 13.5 points.MIGHTY MARLON: Ruffin has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 75 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

USPS ‘hopeful’ freedom to set higher mail rates will increase revenue

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up