Wisconsin’s Bowman takes leave of absence for family reasons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned to his…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned to his Detroit home to attend to a family matter.

School officials announced Bowman’s move Friday while adding that he is continuing to take classes at Wisconsin virtually and remains part of the men’s basketball team.

“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.