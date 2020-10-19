CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Spiders' Sherod to miss…

Spiders’ Sherod to miss season after tearing ACL in practice

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond guard and captain Nick Sherod will miss the coming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice, coach Chris Mooney said Monday.

Sherod, a redshirt senior, was injured Thursday, a day after the team’s first official practice. It was his second season-ending injury.

He started 31 games for the Spiders last season, averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. He led Richmond with 78 3-pointers and led the Atlantic 10 Conference by shooting 43.8% from 3-point range. That was 10th best in the nation among Division I qualifiers.

Sherod received a medical redshirt in 2018-19 after missing the final 27 games of the season with a torn left ACL he suffered against Hampton on Nov. 25.

For his career, Sherod has averaged 11.5 points in 104 games for the Spiders. He is a graduate student pursing a master’s degree in teaching.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up