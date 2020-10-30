ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Michigan’s Chaundee Brown granted eligibility after transfer

The Associated Press

October 30, 2020, 8:43 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard Chaundee Brown has been granted immediate eligibility following his transfer from Wake Forest.

Michigan announced the decision from the NCAA and Big Ten on Friday. Brown said he is “thankful and truly blessed.”

Brown started 74 of his 84 games in three seasons at Wake Forest, averaging 10.4 points per game.

“Having a player with Chaundee’s experiences, skill set and leadership only adds to our versatility and depth this season,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said.

Michigan has not released a revised schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Big Ten is still working on a scheduling format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

